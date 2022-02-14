The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the final result of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) exam 2021 today, February 14. Candidates can download their result from Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in.

A total of 148 candidates have been declared qualified for recruitment to the post of AMO, whereas 31 applicants have been rejected on various grounds.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 170 vacancies of Ayurvedic Medical Officer. Online applications were invited in the months of May and June last year.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recommendation Notice- Recruitment to the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer(Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22)” The list of eligible candidates will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result for the post of AEE (Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept. on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the AEE Civil Main exam 2020 on August 24, 2021 in a computer-based mode for a total of 2,742 candidates. It released the cut-off marks and answer key of the Main exam on January 4. Candidates who passed the cut-off mark have qualified the exam. The merit list will be released later.

Here’s direct link to check OPSC AEE Civil result 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.