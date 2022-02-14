National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhm.assam.gov.in till February 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 154 Medical Officer (MBBS). The number of vacancy may vary at the time of recruitment.

The schedule of interview/ selection test for the respective position will be published on the official website nhm.assam.gov.in in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates, reads the notice. No separate individual call letter for interview/ selection test will be sent. No TA/DA will be will be paid for attending the interview/selection list.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 62 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: MBBS degree from a recognised medical college and registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for MO posts

Visit the official website nhm.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on “Advertisement for the post of Medical Officer (MBBS) under NHM, Assam dated 10.2.2022” under National Health Mission, Assam link Now click on Apply Now Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MO vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.