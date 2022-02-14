Meghalaya Police has released the examination schedule for the recruitment examination to be conducted for various posts of Constable, MPRO, and others. Eligible candidates can will b able to download their admit cards from the official website megpolice.gov.in from February 17, 2022.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2022.

Written Examination/Trade Test for the post of Driver Constable (DC), Fireman (FM), Driver Fireman (DFM), and Follower will be intimated in due course of time.

“In view of the situation posed by Covid-19 pandemic, candidates appearing for the Written Examination should produce final vaccination certificate or Covid Negative RT-PCR Report valid for 72 hours at the time of the written examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website megpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link link for the written examination for the AB/UB Group in both Eastern Range and Western Range Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

