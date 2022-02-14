ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the exam dates for the post of Technician (T1). Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website iari.res.in.

ICAR Technician exam will be conducted on February 28, March 2, 4, and 5, 2022.

“With reference to the notification no. 1-1/2021/Rectt./Technical(CBT) dated 18/12/2021, the online examination for the post of Technician(T-1) is scheduled to be conducted on 28th February , 2nd March, 4th March and 5th March 2022. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 641 posts of Technician in Pay Level-3.

Exam Plan

The Computer Based Test/Examination shall consist of Objective Type 100 Questions with 4 multiple choice answers out of which candidate has to choose one correct answer only. Each question carries one mark. For each wrong answer ¼ (0.25) mark shall be deducted.

Qualifying marks in written test/CBT is prescribed as 40% for UR, 30% for SC/OBC-NCL/EWS and 25% for ST.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.