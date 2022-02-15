The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will announce the final result of the National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam 2021 on February 18. Candidates will be able to download their result from the official website ncert.nic.in from February 18, 5.00 PM onwards.

The NTSE stage 2 exam was conducted on October 24 last year in various centres throughout the country. The exam comprised of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks. Last week, NCERT had released the provisional result of the NTSE stage 2 exam 2021.

NTSE Stage 2 final result notice.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.