The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 soon. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online at the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE conducted the CTET 2021 between December 16 to January 13 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The question paper and candidate response sheets were released on January 24 while the provisional answer keys were out on February 1.

Candidates were allowed to raise objection, if any, to the answer key submit representations till February 4.

The CTET 2021 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. As per the CTET schedule available on the website, the result will be declared tentatively by February 15.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII.