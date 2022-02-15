Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will close the online application window today for recruitment to 570 posts of Apprentices in the Western Region. Candidates can apply on the official website iocl.com upto 5.45 PM.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details and other eligibility criteria available in the official notification. The candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on January 31, 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process would consist of online mode of Written Examination. The Online Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration and would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ’s) questions. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website iocl.com Click on “Apprenticeships” under the Career tab Now click on the application link Register yourself, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2022.