West Bengal State Health & Family Samiti will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to 500 posts of Community Health Officer (CHO) under National Health Mission, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbhealth.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not exceeding 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Passed GNM/BSc/Post basic BSc Nursing from an institute recognised by West Bengal Nursing Council. The applicants must have registration certificate/ provisional certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council (WBNC). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website wbhealth.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE Recruitment FOR CHO” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.