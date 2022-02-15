Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for the interview round for recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS PO/MT-XI Main exam 2022 was held on January 22 and the results were announced on February 11. Candidates who cleared the Main exam are eligible to appear for the interview round to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank.

The centre, address of the venue, time & date of interview will be given in the call letter. The total marks allotted for interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

Steps to download IBPS PO admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the CRP PO/MT XI interview call letter link Key in your registration/roll number and date of birth to login The IBPS PO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download IBPS PO admit card 2022.

The IBPS PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies. The selection of the candidates by IBPS will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.

Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2022-23 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks.