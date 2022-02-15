Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main examination result for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) today, February 15. Candidates can download their result from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The IBPS SO Main exam 2021 was conducted on January 30 in an online mode.

The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1828 SO vacancies under CRP SPL-XI. These include posts including IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS SO Mains 2021 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.