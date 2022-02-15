The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will soon begin the online application process for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply for UPJEE 2022 on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till April 17, 2022.

Applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form from April 18 to 22, 2022. The admit card will be released on May 29, 2022.

The examination dates are as follows:

For Group A & E1, E2: June 6 to 9

For Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and K: June 10

For Reserved Group: June 11 and 12

The result is scheduled to be declared on June 17.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 300 per application form + bank charges.

SC/ST: Rs 200 per application form + bank charges.

Direct link to the UPJEE 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for UPJEE 2022

Visit official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for JEECUP 2022 (Group A, B-K, E1/E2)” and “Apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety – Group L)” Now proceed with the registration process Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Group A, B-K, E1/E2)

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety – Group L)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.