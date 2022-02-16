The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the response sheet of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022). Candidates will be able to check and download their response sheet from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. As per the schedule released on the official website, the GATE 2022 provisional answer key will be released on February 21.

After the release of answer keys, candidates shall match keys with recorded responses to calculate the probable score. Challenges to the answer key can be submitted with evidence between February 22 and 25.

IIT Kharagpur will then prepare the GATE 2022 result based on the final answer key and announce it on March 17. Score card will be available for download from application portal from March 21.

Steps to download GATE response sheet:

Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the homepage, click on Candidate Login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Online applications were invited in September and October last year.