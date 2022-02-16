Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for post of Laboratory Asst cum Storekeeper 2018 today, February 16. As per the official notice, the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (Main) will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2022 for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Paper I (Composite Paper) and Paper II (Technical Paper) will be held for 100 marks each. There is 0.25 negative marking in Technical paper for each wrong answer. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from February 22.

“Candidates concerned are advised to download their Admission Letter in the link provided in the Home page (What’s New) of the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in from 22.02.2022 onwards by logging-in their Application No. & Date of Birth to appear the examination in the venue on the date & time mentioned therein,” reads the notice.

Protocol ofCOVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the dates for viva-voce test for the post of Inspector of Textiles 2017.

The viva voce test for the post of Inspector of Textiles 2017 will be held in the Office of the Commission on February 28, 2022 at Barrack No.1, Unit-V, Bhubaneswar from 10.00 AM onwards (Reporting Time 09.30 AM).

The Admission Letter from the link will be released on Commission’s website from February 24, 2022 onwards by logging-in using their application number and date of birth.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.