The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online registration process for the NEET UG counselling 2021 round 2. Candidates can register for the counselling process on the official website mcc.nic.in till February 21 upto 12.00 noon.

The choice filling for round 2 can be done between February 17 to 21. The processing of seat allotment will happen from February 24 to 25.

The NEET-UG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on February 26.

Steps to register for NEET UG counselling 2021:

Visit official website mcc.nic.in Go to UG counselling and click on the online registration link Login using NEET UG Roll Number and Password Complete registration form, pay fee Submit and take a printout of the form

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.