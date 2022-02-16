Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of candidates of the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO/MT-XI Main exam 2022 was held on January 22. The result was announced on February 11. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.

IBPS has already released the call letters for the interview round of qualified candidates. It has also released the registration numbers of candidates shortlisted for interviews.

Steps to download IBPS PO Main scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the scorecard link for the post of PO/MT XI Enter registration no and date of birth to login The IBPS PO Main scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download the IBPS PO Main scorecard 2022.

Here’s IBPS PO Main result 2022 merit list.

The interviews for the posts of PO/MTs will be conducted in the months of February and March. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for all updates.

All documents mentioned in the call letter have to be produced at the time of the interview for verification.