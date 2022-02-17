Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit cards today for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Home Guard 2021. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Home Guard PET will be conducted on March 12 and 13. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be held on February 7 and 8 which was deferred due to the outbreak of new Covid-19 variants.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 551 Home Guard vacancies. The written examination was conducted on January 24, 2021, and the result was declared on April 15, 2021.

Here’s CSBC Bihar Home Guard PET notice.

Steps to download CSBC admit card 2022: