The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the admit card/hall ticket for its National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2022 for admission to its MA programmes on its official website. Registered candidates set to appear for the test can download the admit card from admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISSNET 2022 will be computer-based and will be conducted on February 26 (Saturday) at different centres in the country. The exam will be held from 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM.

Candidates are advised to take the TISSNET mock test to get an idea of the exam pattern.

Here is the TISSNET 2021 demo mock exam.

Steps to download TISSNET admit card 20212:

Visit TISS admissions website admissions.tiss.edu Click on the ‘Apply’ button next to ‘M.A. PROGRAMMES’ on the homepage Login using email ID and password The TISSNET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TISSNET hall ticket 2022.

TISSNET is a 100-minute test and will comprise of 100 objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking for the test. Shortlisting for Stage 2 will be done on the basis of the candidates’ aggregate TISS NET Score.

Subsequently, the Open (Unreserved) Merit List (OML) will be prepared based on the aggregate mark obtained by the candidates for a specific programme without considering any reservation category.

After considering candidates in OML, separate category-wise merit list (CML) will be prepared for the number of seats reserved for each category as per government regulations on the matter.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.