The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Prelim Exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website mpsconline.gov.in and check the exam details at mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B exam will be conducted on February 26 at 36 district headquarters across Maharashtra. The exam will consist of 100 marks. The details regarding exam time, duration, venue, etc will be given on the hall ticket.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage- Group B Main exam.

Steps to download MPSC Group B hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Click on ‘Download Admission Certificate’

Select exam and enter Mobile No./Email Id to receive OTP Enter OTP and click on verify button The MPSC Group B hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to download MPSC Group B hall ticket 2022.

Here’s MPSC Group B hall ticket notice.

The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 666 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government. Online applications were invited in October and November last year.