Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 will be held on February 25 and 26 in all district centres of Rajasthan. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 and 5.00 PM.

The Main exam will be organised for candidates who cleared the RPSC RAS prelims 2021 held in October. The result was declared on November 19. In total, 20102 candidates have qualified the RAS preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

Here’s RPSC RAS Main exam notice.

Steps to download RPSC RAS Main admit card 2021:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021’ under ‘Important Links’ section

Click on the RAS exam link and then hit ‘Get admit card’ button Enter Application No, date of birth and unique text and submit The RPSC RAS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

RPSC RAS Main written exam will consist of four papers (General Studies I, II, III and General Hindi and General English) containing three parts each. Every paper will carry a total of 200 marks, with a duration of 3 hours and will be descriptive/analytical.

The Commission has released the exam scheme and syllabus for the Main exam.

Here’s direct link to RPSC RAS Main exam scheme.

Direct links to RPSC RAS Main syllabus:

Hindi version.

English version.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam 2021 is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.