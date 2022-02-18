Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified an addition of 150 fresh vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website upsc.gov.in.

According to the original notification, the UPSC CSE 2022 exam will be conducted to fill 841 vacancies in various Services of the Union Government. However, after the addition of these 150 posts under the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), the total number of vacancies notified now stands at 1011.

“...it is informed that the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022,” the notification said. “The tentative number of vacancies i.e. 861 as indicated in the Examination Notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1011,” it added.

Here’s UPSC CSE 2022 addendum notice.

The eligibility conditions for recruitment to the IRMS, Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Exam 2022 will be the same as indicated in the original notification. Therefore, those who have already applied for the Civil Services (Prel.) Examination- 2022, are not required to apply afresh, UPSC said.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 will be held on June 5. Online applications for the exam are underway at the official website upsconline.nic.in till February 22, upto 6.00 PM.