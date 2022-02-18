The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result date for CS Professional and Executive Programme Examinations, December 2021 session. Candidates can check the notice at the official website icsi.edu.

ICSI will declare the CS Executive and Professional exam results on February 25. The result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be released at 11.00 AM and the CS Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) at 2.00 PM. The result alongwith individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website.

The CS Executive and Professional exam was held between December 21-30, 2021. While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates and no physical copy of the marksheet will be issued, ICSI said in its notice.

Moreover, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional result notice.