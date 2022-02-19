The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conclude the online registration process today for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the test on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in till 5.00 PM.

The date of admit card release and KTET 2021 examination will be announced later. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s KTET 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from general/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for KTET February 2022:

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NEW REGISTRATION FEBRUARY 2022” Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for KTET 2022.