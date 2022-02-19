Today is the last day to register online for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Section Officer advertised by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Eligible candidates can register and apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in. The last day to register is February 19, while registered candidates will be able to submit applications till February 25.

OPSC has notified a total of 796 posts of ASO in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9). Aspirants can download the recruitment notification from the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and must have adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500. The applicants from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (objective-type MCQ) and skill test in Computer Application (Practical).

Steps to apply for OPSC ASO recruitment 2022: