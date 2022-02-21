NHPC Limited will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer under various fields. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhpcindia.com till 6.00 PM.

The NHPC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 133 Junior Engineer posts, of which 68 vacancies are for JE (Civil), 31 JE (Mechanical) and 34 JE (Electrical).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The maximum age limit for all the posts is 30 years as on February 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil): Full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt/ Govt recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Here’s NHPC JE recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

The candidates registered online with NHPC and have filled all the requisite information in conformity with eligibility criteria shall be provisionally allowed to appear for Computer Based Online Test. Based on merit of Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 295 through online mode. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for NHPC JE recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website nhpcindia.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on Click here for online application under “RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL / ELECTRICAL / MECHANICAL) IN NHPC” Read the instructions carefully and proceed with registration Now login and apply for the post Pay the application fee and submit

Direct link to apply for NHPC JE recruitment 2022.