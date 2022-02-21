Today is the last day to apply online or recruitment to 500+ vacancies of Staff Nurse (Male) advertised by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Eligible candidates can pay the examination fee and submit the form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 558 Staff Nurse (Male) posts in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2017.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council or possess diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council. More details in the notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 40 is applicable to candidates from Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe category. Handicapped and Ex-Serviceman are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Staff Nurse recruitment 2022: