Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has today, February 21, released the e-admit card for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC (Exe) LDCE 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 13, 2022.

The applicants are advised to bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Central Industrial Security Force AC (Exe) LDC Exam, 2022.

The exam will be conducted by following all the Covid-19 protocols and candidates are advised to adhere the same.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2022” under What’s New tab Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

