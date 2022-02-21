The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has started the online registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams May 2022 session today. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website icaiexam.icai.org till March 13. The last date for online submission of online form with late fee is March 20.

The ICAI CA May 2022 exams will be held between May 14 and 29. The tests will be held in two sessions: 2.00 to 5.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM for different papers.

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers, ICAI said.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA May 2022 exams:

Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register Login and proceed with the application Pay the applicable fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

CA Foundation course exam

May 23, 25, 27, 29

CA Intermediate course exam

Group 1: May 15, 18, 20, 22

Group 2: May 24, 26, 28, 30

CA Final course exam

Group 1: May 14, 17, 19, 21

Group 2: May 23, 25, 27, 29

