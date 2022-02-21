The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the result of exams to various posts under Advertisement Notification No 07 of 2020. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB CBT exams for the posts of Junior Lab Assistant, Bee Keeper/ Field Assistant GradeIII/ Equivalent, Beekeeper, Farm Supervisor and Plant Protection Operator on December 20 and 21, 2021.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Steps to check JKSSB CBT result 2021:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Advertisement Notification No 07 of 2020 The JKSSB result merit list will appear on screen

Download and check results by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to JKSSB result 2021.