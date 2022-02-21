The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) today, February 21. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from February 22 to 25, 2022 by paying the fee of Rs 500. GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

IIT Kharagpur will then prepare the GATE 2022 result based on the final answer key and announce it on March 17. Scorecard will be available for download from application portal from March 21.

Steps to download GATE answer key 2022

Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the homepage, go to Candidate Login Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password and submit Click on the GATE 2022 answer key link and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Online applications were invited in September and October last year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.