Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for various PhD courses. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ignou.ac.in using their application number and date of birth/password.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Admit card will not be sent by post.

The entrance exam is schedule to be conducted on February 24, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU PhD 2021-22 ADMIT CARD” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.