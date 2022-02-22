The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the provisional answer key of the preliminary exam for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Operator. Candidates can download the answer key and question paper from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Wireless Operator prelims 2021 was held on November 21 (Sunday) last year from 12:00 Noon to 1.30 PM.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the tentative answer key by sending an email to wbprb10@gmail.com along with documentary proof latest by February 21.

Steps to download WB Police answer key:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Wireless Operator post

Now click on the answer key link The WB Police Wireless Operator answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

WBPRB has notified 1251 vacancies for Wireless Operator in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department.