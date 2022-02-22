Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of March 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following schedule of recruitment examinations to be conducted during the month of March-2022. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website of the Commission i.e. www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.

The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.