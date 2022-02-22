Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of March 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following schedule of recruitment examinations to be conducted during the month of March-2022. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website of the Commission i.e. www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.

The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.

OSSC calendar for March-2022

Name of post Type of Exam Tentative date of exam
PET-under-Higher Education Department-2019  Main written  02.03.2022
Assistant Fodder Development Officer-2019 Main written  02.03.2022
Inspector of Textiles-2017 Viva-voce Test 03.03.2022
Junior Stenographer-2021  Language Test 03.03.2022
S.I. of Excise-2019 Viva-voce Test 07.03.2022 to 09.03.2022
Civil defence Instructor/ Sr. Store Inspector-2020 Preliminary  03.03.2022
Junior Clerk-Cum-Junior Accountant-2019   Preliminary  21.03.2022 and 22.03.2022
Primary Investigator-2021  Main written  23.03.2022
Weaving Superisor-2021  Main written  25.03.2022
Auditor-2017 Computer Skill Test 28.03.2022
Food Safety Officer-2020  Computer Skill Test 29.03.2022
Assistant Curator & Conservator-2017 Main written  30.03.2022
Combined Recruitment of Technical posts under OGP-2019   Main written  31.03.2022