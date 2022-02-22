The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the answer key for General Ability Test (GAT) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website niftadmissions.in.

The NIFT 2022 written entrance exam (GAT) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate fashion designing programmes was held on February 6.

According to instructions on the NIFT portal, the answer keys will be available online till February 24 for candidates to view and submit their objections, if any, regarding any of the questions. Thereafter no objections will be entertained from the candidates.

Candidate should submit valid and specific inputs for the re-examination of answer key, in the space provided in the portal. A fee of Rs 500 per question will be charged for each objection submitted by the candidate.

Steps to download NIFT 2022 answer key:

Visit the official website niftadmissions.in On the homepage, click on Answer Key link Login using Email Address and Password The NIFT answer Key will be displayed on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to NIFT 2022 Answer key.

The result of the written test will be announced by March. Qualified candidates will have to appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May. The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.