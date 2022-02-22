Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mpsconline.gov.in till March 14, 2022.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 588 vacancies in various departments. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here are Instructions to fill the form.

Candidates who will qualify the Preliminary examination will have to appear for the Main exam. The Main examination will be conducted in September and October.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.