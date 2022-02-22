Central Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Technical Associate (JTA). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till March 14, 2022 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years, whereas the upper age limit is 33 years. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Four years bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognised university/institute. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Processing Fee

The processing fee for the candidates from general category is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category.

Application Process

Applicants are required to submit their applications through offline mode at Deputy Chief Personnel officer (Construction) Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), New Administrative Building, 6th Floor Opposite Anjuman Islam School, D.N. Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSTM, Maharashtra 400001.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.