Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the examination schedule for the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET). The Board will conduct the MPTET 2020 exam on March 5, 2022 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The examination will consist of 150 marks each. The exam will be held at various centres including — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Sidhi, Chhindwara, and Balaghat. Candidates can check the details available on the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

MP Vyapam or PEB conducts the MPTET examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

As per a report by Times of India, the applicants are required to bring the original photo identity card — Voter ID, PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and Passport to the examination centres. It will be mandatory for all the candidates to have a live registration with the employment office of the state of Madhya Pradesh.

