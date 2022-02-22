Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for post of Laboratory Asst cum Storekeeper 2018 today, February 22. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (Main) will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2022 for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Paper I (Composite Paper) and Paper II (Technical Paper) will be held for 100 marks each. There is 0.25 negative marking in Technical paper for each wrong answer.

Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter of Main Written Examination for the post of Laboratory Assistant-cum-Storekeeper-2018” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.