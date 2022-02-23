The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, question paper and marked responses for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2021 on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 05 Subjects.

Candidates who appeared for the examination may login into the website using their Application Number and Date of Birth and click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key on the portal till February 25. An online non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged answer is applicable. The challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Here’s CSIR UGC NET answer key notice.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET answer key:

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display of answer key challenge for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2021” Key in your Application Number and Date of Birth to login The CSIR UGC NET answer key and responses will appear on screen Download and match responses top the key to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following instructions given.

Direct link to the admit card.