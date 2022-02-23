Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Lecturer (Civil Engineering)-(Polytechnic) and Lecturer (Automobile Engineering)-(Polytechnic) exams. Candidates can check the exam result at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC AE Civil exam was held on September 19, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 24 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Class-I (on contract basis) in the Department of Public Works, HP. In total, 61 candidates have qualified the exam.

Here’s HPPSC AE Civil result 2021.

The HPPSC Lecturer, Civil Engineering (Polytechnic) and Lecturer, Automobile Engineering (Polytechnic) exams were held on July 7, 2021. In total, 27 and 14 candidates have qualified the respective exams.

The recruitment is being conducted for the posts of Lecturer, Civil Engineering (Polytechnic), Class-I (Gazetted) (on contract basis) and Lecturer, Automobile Engineering (Polytechnic) Class-I (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Technical Education, Vocational & Industrial Training, HP.

Here’s HPPSC Lecturer result 2021.