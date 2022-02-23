Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has revised the exam schedule for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 8 to 17. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC CCE Main Exam 2021 will be held at Srinagar and Jammu on March 10, 11, 12, 16 and 17. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

A total of 4544 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam. The online application process for the Main exam was conducted from November 30 to January 6.