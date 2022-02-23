TNPSC Group 2 and 2a recruitment 2022: Apply for 5413 posts at tnpsc.gov.in
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started online application for Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services / Group-IIA Services).
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the online application process for Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services / Group-IIA Services). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC has notified a total of 5413 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam 2022 will be held on May 21 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the official notification.
Here’s TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022 notification.
Selection procedure
For Interview-Posts, the selection is made in three stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination (iii) Oral Tests. For Non-Interview Posts, the selection is made in two stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination.
Application fee
Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.
Steps to apply for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022:
- Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password
- Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’
- Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post
- Upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the application form and download a copy
- Take a printout of the application form.
Here’s direct link to register for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022.