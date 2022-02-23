Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the online application process for Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services / Group-IIA Services). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC has notified a total of 5413 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government. The TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam 2022 will be held on May 21 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the official notification.

Here’s TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection procedure

For Interview-Posts, the selection is made in three stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination (iii) Oral Tests. For Non-Interview Posts, the selection is made in two stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and a preliminary exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout of the application form.

Here’s direct link to register for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2022.