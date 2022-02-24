Today, February 24, is the last date to apply for the post of Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form till February 26 by paying the fee of Rs 50.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies, of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Scientific Officer (Physics), 16 for Scientific Officer (Chemistry) and 13 for Scientific Officer (Biology).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria from the official notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against “Recruitment Advertisement For Scientific Officer (Physics , Chemistry & Biology ) Examination 2021 Dated 30/12/2021” Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.