Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card for the written examination to be conducted for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade II. Eligible candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1760 vacancies for all the three positions. The application process commenced on March 30th and concluded on April 27th, 2020.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab Click on the “Admit Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates must appear for a written test as part of the selection process. The written exam will consist of Hindi, English, and General Knowledge questions for 300 marks and for a 2-hour duration. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for a typing test on computer in Hindi and English after which a merit list will be released and final selection will be made.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.