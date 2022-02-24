The Delhi High Court has invited online applications for Delhi Judicial Service Examination (JSE) 2022 and Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination (HJSE) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for HJSE and JSE on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in from February 25 and 28, respectively.

The last date and time for filling the online application form for HJSE and JSE is March 12 and 20, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 168 vacancies, of which 123 vacancies are for Delhi Judicial Service and 45 for Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

The Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type) will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 (11 AM to 1 PM) and the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination (Objective type) will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 (11 AM to 1.30 PM).

Eligibility Criteria

HJSE: Must have been continuously practising as an Advocate for not less than seven years as on the last date of receipt of applications, i.e., 12.03.2022 is eligible to apply.

JSE: A person practising as an Advocate in India or a person qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961 is eligible to apply.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for HJSE must have attained the age of 35 years and have not attained the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit for JSE is 32 years as on January 1, 2022.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities (identified disabilities).

Candidates can check more information available in the notification below:

Here’s HJSE official notice.

Here’s JSE official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.