Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Main Written Examination schedule for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer and Senior Laboratory Assistant-2019. The Computer Based Recruitment Examination will be conducted on March 2, 2022 for the duration of 1 hour 30 minutes at Bhubaneshwar.

The exam will consist of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks per each wrong answer.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from February 26 onwards.

“The time, venue and other details of examination is mentioned in admission letter. Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.