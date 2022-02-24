West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the provisional answer key of the final written exam for recruitment to the posts of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under the Finance Department. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Excise Constable final exam was held on January 2, 2022 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM. The Excise Constable final written test had 90 Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions (MCQs) each carrying equal marks. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the tentative answer key by sending an email to wbprb10@gmail.com along with documentary proof latest by March 2.

Here’s WB Police Excise Constable answer key 2021.

The WBPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3,000 excise constable vacancies, the application process for which was conducted in the months of March and April 2019. The selection process includes a preliminary written exam followed by PMT/PET, final written exam, interview, document verification and medical test.