The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the revised merit list of the WB Police Constable 2019 recruitment. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The revised Merit List of recommended candidates for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police, 2019 has been prepapred in compliance of the order of Hon’ble West Bengal Administrative Tribunal in the matter of OA No. 430 of 2020 (Akash Bhunia and 397 others -versus-The State of West Bengal & 4528 others), 479 of 2020 (Suman Kar and 60 others-versus-The State of West Bengal & 7 others) and 210 of 2021 (Sampad Mandal and 6 others - versus- The State of West Bengal & 6 others).

The merit list contains the Application Sl. No., Candidate’s Name, category and marks of the shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8419 posts of male Constable in the West Bengal Police.

Steps to check WB Police Constable result:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Click on “Recruitment to the Post of Constables (Male) in West Bengal Police - 2019”

Click on the merit list link The WB Police Constable result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s WB Police Constable result merit list.