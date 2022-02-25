The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Executive exam December 2021 session today. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) exams were held between December 21-30. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examinations will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates and no physical copy of the marksheet will be issued, ICSI said in its notice.

Steps to check ICSI CS Executive result 2021:



Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Click on the CS Executive result link Choose exam, Enter Roll Number and Registration Number and submit The CS Executive result marksheet will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check ICSI CS Executive result 2021.

Students can also check the All India provisional merit list for Executive Programe under New Syllabus and Old Syllabus on the official website.

The Institute has already announced the CS Professional results 2021.