The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is likely to announce the result of the CA Intermediate December 2021 exam today.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, the 26th February 2022(evening)/Sunday, the 27th February 2022,” the ICAI notice said.

The Institute conducted the CA Inter exam between December 6 and 20. The result will be available at the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates can access the result at the above mentioned websites using their registration no. or PIN no. along with roll number.

Here’s ICAI CA Inter result date notice.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result, the Institute said.

ICAI has already declared the CA Final and Foundation programme results for December 2021 session.