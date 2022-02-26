The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the final result of NEET UG counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The online registration for NEET-UG counselling round 2 was conducted from February 16 to 21. Students who have been allotted seats have to report to the college/institute between February 27 and March 5 to secure admission.

Here’s NEET UG counselling 2021 schedule.

Steps to check MCC NEET UG round 2 result:

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Go to UG counselling and click on the online registration link Click on ‘Final Allotment Result of UG 2021 Round 2’ The NEET UG round 2 result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to NEET UG round 2 allotment result.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.